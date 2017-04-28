Former President George HW Bush released from hospital

Former US president George HW Bush has been released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

The 92-year-old was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough and was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

His spokesman said Mr Bush was "pleased to be home spending time with family and friends" and was "grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses" during his two-week stay in hospital.

Mr Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, will continue receiving treatment for bronchitis at home.

He was also treated in hospital for 16 days in January for pneumonia.