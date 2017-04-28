Man charged with murder of former Royal Navy officer

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a former Royal Navy officer who was hit by his own car.

Ryan Gibbons, from Chorlton, has been charged with murder, burglary and aggravated taking without consent. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Mike Samwell, from Chorlton, south Manchester, died when he tried to stop his car being stolen in the early hours of April 23.

A 15-year-old boy and two men, aged 20 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary in connection with the incident have been released on bail.