300 steel jobs created and five plants secured in deal
Metals group Liberty House is to create 300 jobs and make multi-million pound investments to secure the future of five steel plants in the UK.
It comes as the company formally completed the £100m deal to acquire the Speciality Steels division of Tata Steel UK; protecting the jobs of 1,700 existing staff at several sites across Britain.
The company announced expansion plans expected to generate an additional 300 production jobs in the business.