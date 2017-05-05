Advertisement

Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early results gave Theresa May a major boost, with the Conservatives picking up 340 councillors and gaining control of nine authorities.
  • Labour forfeited more than 180 council seats but lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds
  • Conservative Ben Houchen became the first elected mayor of Tees Valley, a Labour north-east heartland
  • Former Labour cabinet minister Andy Burnham won the mayoral contest in Greater Manchester
  • The Liberal Democrats failed to break through against the Tories in south-west England but have made advances in some General Election target seats like Eastleigh and Wells
  • Ukip shed 63 seats, picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire
Andy Burnham elected as Manchester Mayor

Labour's Andy Burnham has been elected as the first 'metro Mayor' for Greater Manchester.

He took an easy victory, being declared the winner after the first round of voting with more than half of ballots cast for him.

Burnham, a well-known figure in the Labour party running in the party's heartlands, was always expected to win the seat.

