Cable: 'Positive outcome' for 'badly damaged' Lib Dems

Live: Local election results
Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.
A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.
- Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
- The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
- Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
- The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
- This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
- England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime