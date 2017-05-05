Advertisement

Live: Local election results

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
  • The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
  • Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
  • The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
  • This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
  • England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime
Cable: 'Positive outcome' for 'badly damaged' Lib Dems

Vince Cable said the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a "positive outcome" in the local elections as his party seeks to recover from being "quite badly damaged" in the coalition years.

The Liberal Democrats enjoyed a boost in Hampshire, where ex-MP Mike Thornton in Eastleigh secured one of three gains from Ukip, but failed to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Cable described the Conservatives and Ukip as "effectively the same" and insisted that if voters want an alternative "we are it".

"We are holding our ground, we have increased our vote share in parts of the country where we hope to win back parliamentary seats... so I think we've got a positive outcome," the former Business Secretary said.

"We are aware that we will be competing against the Conservatives and Ukip who are effectively the same now, I mean they've got the same values and support base. But I think people will be looking for an alternative to that."

