Cable: 'Positive outcome' for 'badly damaged' Lib Dems

Vince Cable said the Liberal Democrats enjoyed a "positive outcome" in the local elections as his party seeks to recover from being "quite badly damaged" in the coalition years.

The Liberal Democrats enjoyed a boost in Hampshire, where ex-MP Mike Thornton in Eastleigh secured one of three gains from Ukip, but failed to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Cable described the Conservatives and Ukip as "effectively the same" and insisted that if voters want an alternative "we are it".

"We are holding our ground, we have increased our vote share in parts of the country where we hope to win back parliamentary seats... so I think we've got a positive outcome," the former Business Secretary said.

"We are aware that we will be competing against the Conservatives and Ukip who are effectively the same now, I mean they've got the same values and support base. But I think people will be looking for an alternative to that."