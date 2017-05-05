Corbyn upbeat despite 'disappointing' election results

Jeremy Corbyn remained upbeat about Labour's performance in the local elections despite admitting it had some "very disappointing results".

So far the Labour Party has lost more than 550 councillors across the UK, while the Tories had mayors installed in Labour strongholds West Midlands and Tees Valley.

But embattled Mr Corbyn insisted his party had made gains throughout Britain.

"We have got councillors elected all over the country," he said.

"Everyone predicted we were going to lose in Cardiff, we won. Everyone said the same with Swansea, we increased our majority."

He continued: "We have had very disappointing results in other parts of the country."

And the Islington North MP said Labour Party had four weeks to "get a message out of the kind of country we could be".