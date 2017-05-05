Advertisement

Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early results gave Theresa May a major boost, with the Conservatives picking up more than 550 councillors and gaining control of 11 authorities.
  • Labour forfeited more than 300 council seats but lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds
  • Conservative Ben Houchen became the first elected mayor of Tees Valley, a Labour north-east heartland, while Conservative Andy Street became the first West Midlands metropolitan mayor, beating Labour's Sion Simon
  • Former Labour cabinet minister Andy Burnham won the mayoral contest in Greater Manchester
  • The Liberal Democrats failed to break through against the Tories in south-west England but have made advances in some General Election target seats like Eastleigh and Wells
  • Ukip shed 63 seats, picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire
Corbyn upbeat despite 'disappointing' election results

Jeremy Corbyn admitted Labour suffered some 'disappointing results'.

Jeremy Corbyn remained upbeat about Labour's performance in the local elections despite admitting it had some "very disappointing results".

So far the Labour Party has lost more than 550 councillors across the UK, while the Tories had mayors installed in Labour strongholds West Midlands and Tees Valley.

But embattled Mr Corbyn insisted his party had made gains throughout Britain.

"We have got councillors elected all over the country," he said.

"Everyone predicted we were going to lose in Cardiff, we won. Everyone said the same with Swansea, we increased our majority."

He continued: "We have had very disappointing results in other parts of the country."

And the Islington North MP said Labour Party had four weeks to "get a message out of the kind of country we could be".

