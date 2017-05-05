Fallon: Early results 'encouraging' for Conservatives

Sir Michael Fallon said early results from the local elections were "encouraging" as he insisted the Conservative Party was "not being complacent".

The Defence Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain that gains in the local elections "doesn't forecast what is going to happen (in the General Election) on 8th June".

"We've got to work for every single vote, we've got to get out there and explain why we need this larger working majority for Theresa May in her (Brexit) negotiations," he said.

"The reason we're not crowing is because there's nothing yet really to crow about. Only a quarter of the votes have been counted and the turnout is only half what you get in a General Election. So it is far too early to predict even from last night what is going to happen by the end of today."