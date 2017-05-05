Advertisement

Live: Local election results

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
  • The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
  • Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
  • The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
  • This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
  • England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime
Fallon: Early results 'encouraging' for Conservatives

FALLON Play video

Sir Michael Fallon said early results from the local elections were "encouraging" as he insisted the Conservative Party was "not being complacent".

The Defence Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain that gains in the local elections "doesn't forecast what is going to happen (in the General Election) on 8th June".

"We've got to work for every single vote, we've got to get out there and explain why we need this larger working majority for Theresa May in her (Brexit) negotiations," he said.

"The reason we're not crowing is because there's nothing yet really to crow about. Only a quarter of the votes have been counted and the turnout is only half what you get in a General Election. So it is far too early to predict even from last night what is going to happen by the end of today."

