Live: Local election results

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
  • The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
  • Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
  • The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
  • This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
  • England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime
McDonnell: It's been a 'tough' night for Labour

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has admitted that Labour suffered a "tough" night as it struggled in some of its Welsh heartlands and failed to resist Tory advances in England.

But he said the results were not "the wipeout that people expected" and insisted it is still "all to play for" in the General Election in just five weeks' time.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "We've held on and actually I think we've done very, very well in comparison with what we were predicted to do in terms of doom and gloom for Wales and we'll see elsewhere in the country where I think Labour's vote is holding up."

Live: Local election results

