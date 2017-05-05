McDonnell: It's been a 'tough' night for Labour

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has admitted that Labour suffered a "tough" night as it struggled in some of its Welsh heartlands and failed to resist Tory advances in England.

But he said the results were not "the wipeout that people expected" and insisted it is still "all to play for" in the General Election in just five weeks' time.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "We've held on and actually I think we've done very, very well in comparison with what we were predicted to do in terms of doom and gloom for Wales and we'll see elsewhere in the country where I think Labour's vote is holding up."