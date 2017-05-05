Advertisement

  1. National

Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early results gave Theresa May a major boost, with the Conservatives picking up more than 550 councillors and gaining control of 11 authorities.
  • Labour forfeited more than 300 council seats but lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds
  • Conservative Ben Houchen became the first elected mayor of Tees Valley, a Labour north-east heartland, while Conservative Andy Street became the first West Midlands metropolitan mayor, beating Labour's Sion Simon
  • Former Labour cabinet minister Andy Burnham won the mayoral contest in Greater Manchester
  • The Liberal Democrats failed to break through against the Tories in south-west England but have made advances in some General Election target seats like Eastleigh and Wells
  • Ukip shed 63 seats, picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire
View all 22 updates ›

Nicola Sturgeon hails 'emphatic' SNP election results

Nicola Sturgeon praised the SNP's local election results. Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon hailed Scottish local elections as an "emphatic" win for the SNP - despite significant Conservative inroads.

The SNP amassed more councillors than in the 2012 local elections, thereby remaining the largest party in local government north of the border.

But the Tories also gained 167 seats and returned a record number of councillors.

"The SNP has won the election in Scotland and won it loud and clear," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Thanks to the support of people across the country, the SNP has secured the largest number of councillors, the highest share of the vote - with an increase on the last result in 2012 and is the largest party in the most council areas."

But leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson said: "Today's result makes one thing crystal clear: all across Scotland, only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to fight back against the SNP"

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains

More on this story