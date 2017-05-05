Nicola Sturgeon hails 'emphatic' SNP election results

Nicola Sturgeon hailed Scottish local elections as an "emphatic" win for the SNP - despite significant Conservative inroads.

The SNP amassed more councillors than in the 2012 local elections, thereby remaining the largest party in local government north of the border.

But the Tories also gained 167 seats and returned a record number of councillors.

"The SNP has won the election in Scotland and won it loud and clear," Ms Sturgeon said.

"Thanks to the support of people across the country, the SNP has secured the largest number of councillors, the highest share of the vote - with an increase on the last result in 2012 and is the largest party in the most council areas."

But leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson said: "Today's result makes one thing crystal clear: all across Scotland, only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to fight back against the SNP"