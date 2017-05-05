Advertisement

Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early results gave Theresa May a major boost, with the Conservatives picking up 340 councillors and gaining control of nine authorities.
  • Labour forfeited more than 180 council seats but lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds
  • Conservative Ben Houchen became the first elected mayor of Tees Valley, a Labour north-east heartland
  • Former Labour cabinet minister Andy Burnham won the mayoral contest in Greater Manchester
  • The Liberal Democrats failed to break through against the Tories in south-west England but have made advances in some General Election target seats like Eastleigh and Wells
  • Ukip shed 63 seats, picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire
Tim Farron: Local elections reflect Labour's 'implosion'

Tim Farron appeared encouraged by Thursday's local election results. Credit: Pool

Labour's ongoing implosion as a political party is reflected through the local election results, according to Tim Farron.

The Liberal Democrat leader said his was the only major political party other than the Conservatives with anything to "smile about" from Thursday's results - evidence it is becoming the "main opposition party".

Mr Farron predicted that the Lib Dems might be able to double their number of MPs at the June 8 General Election based on its latest performance.

""Let's not pretend that the story isn't about the implosion of the Labour Party," he said.

"They're ceasing to be the main opposition party in this country and all the indications are that on June 8 we're heading for a Conservative landslide."

Mr Farron added: "The Liberal Democrats are now your best route to prevent our country and our communities being taken for granted by a Conservative landslide."

