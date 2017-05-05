Tim Farron: Local elections reflect Labour's 'implosion'

Labour's ongoing implosion as a political party is reflected through the local election results, according to Tim Farron.

The Liberal Democrat leader said his was the only major political party other than the Conservatives with anything to "smile about" from Thursday's results - evidence it is becoming the "main opposition party".

Mr Farron predicted that the Lib Dems might be able to double their number of MPs at the June 8 General Election based on its latest performance.

""Let's not pretend that the story isn't about the implosion of the Labour Party," he said.

"They're ceasing to be the main opposition party in this country and all the indications are that on June 8 we're heading for a Conservative landslide."

Mr Farron added: "The Liberal Democrats are now your best route to prevent our country and our communities being taken for granted by a Conservative landslide."