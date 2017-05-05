Tim Farron: Local elections reflect Labour's 'implosion'

Live: Labour and Ukip suffer as Tories make big gains
Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.
A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.
- Early results gave Theresa May a major boost, with the Conservatives picking up 340 councillors and gaining control of nine authorities.
- Labour forfeited more than 180 council seats but lost control of Glasgow and suffered reverses in Welsh strongholds
- Conservative Ben Houchen became the first elected mayor of Tees Valley, a Labour north-east heartland
- Former Labour cabinet minister Andy Burnham won the mayoral contest in Greater Manchester
- The Liberal Democrats failed to break through against the Tories in south-west England but have made advances in some General Election target seats like Eastleigh and Wells
- Ukip shed 63 seats, picking up a solitary councillor in Lancashire