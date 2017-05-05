Ukip 'isn't finished' despite local elections losses

Ukip Deputy Chair Suzanne Evans has insisted Ukip isn't finished despite losing a string of council seats in Thursday's local elections.

The party has so far failed to win a single seat - a loss of 30 - and suffered a wipeout in its former stronghold Lincolnshire, where Conservatives took overall control.

When asked if Ukip were finished, Ms Evans told ITV News: "No. I think even if we don't win a single council seat in this election, and of course not all the votes have been counted yet, we'll still have 300 councillors across the country and eight Assembly Members is Wales and in London.

"So no we're not finished. I think we expected this. We have achieved our reason for being, we are headed out of the European Union.

"People have seen us as a single issue party, that's not true, but that's how people have seen us. So I think there is a sense out there that our job is done but it absolutely isn't."