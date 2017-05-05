Advertisement

Live: Local election results

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
  • The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
  • Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
  • The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
  • This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
  • England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime
Ukip 'isn't finished' despite local elections losses

EVANSWEB Play video

Ukip Deputy Chair Suzanne Evans has insisted Ukip isn't finished despite losing a string of council seats in Thursday's local elections.

The party has so far failed to win a single seat - a loss of 30 - and suffered a wipeout in its former stronghold Lincolnshire, where Conservatives took overall control.

When asked if Ukip were finished, Ms Evans told ITV News: "No. I think even if we don't win a single council seat in this election, and of course not all the votes have been counted yet, we'll still have 300 councillors across the country and eight Assembly Members is Wales and in London.

"So no we're not finished. I think we expected this. We have achieved our reason for being, we are headed out of the European Union.

"People have seen us as a single issue party, that's not true, but that's how people have seen us. So I think there is a sense out there that our job is done but it absolutely isn't."

