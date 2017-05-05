Ukip spokesperson: 'We don't see these results as terrible'

Ukip's local government spokesperson has told ITV News that the party "doesn't see" their results in the local elections as "terrible".

Ukip lost 10 seats in Lincolnshire, where leader Paul Nuttall has decided to run in the General Election, and faces being wiped out at the ballot box after so far failing to hold onto a single seat in Thursday's poll.

However Mr Reeve insisted the losses were "something that we'd planned for" as he argued that Ukip were continuing to be "incredibly successful" in "leading the national agenda".

He said Ukip isn't a party that's here for "personal power and political goals", adding: "Ukip is here to change the country"

"We don't see these results as terrible, we are leading the national agenda," said Mr Reeve.

"This isn't a mystery to us. It's not something that we weren't expecting and it's something that we'd planned for.

"It's incredible to hear the national media and the establishment make out that this is some sort of big surprise."