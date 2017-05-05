Advertisement

  1. National

Live: Local election results

Votes are being counted for local elections in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales.

A total of 4,851 seats in 88 councils are up for grabs. Six devolved regions have also been selecting mayors for the first time.

  • Early indications show Labour is braced for heavy losses as the Tories make gains
  • The Tories have already gained control of five councils, including Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted
  • Many of the gains are at the expense of Ukip who have so far failed to hold onto a single seat
  • The Liberal Democrats were having a mixed election, failing to breakthrough against the Tories in the south-west England battleground
  • This could help boost Theresa May's chances of keeping the keys to Downing Street in the June 8 General Election
  • England and Wales began counting votes overnight but Scotland will not begin to count theirs until Friday daytime
View all 12 updates ›

Ukip spokesperson: 'We don't see these results as terrible'

REEVEWEB Play video

Ukip's local government spokesperson has told ITV News that the party "doesn't see" their results in the local elections as "terrible".

Ukip lost 10 seats in Lincolnshire, where leader Paul Nuttall has decided to run in the General Election, and faces being wiped out at the ballot box after so far failing to hold onto a single seat in Thursday's poll.

However Mr Reeve insisted the losses were "something that we'd planned for" as he argued that Ukip were continuing to be "incredibly successful" in "leading the national agenda".

He said Ukip isn't a party that's here for "personal power and political goals", adding: "Ukip is here to change the country"

"We don't see these results as terrible, we are leading the national agenda," said Mr Reeve.

"This isn't a mystery to us. It's not something that we weren't expecting and it's something that we'd planned for.

"It's incredible to hear the national media and the establishment make out that this is some sort of big surprise."

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Live: Local election results

More on this story