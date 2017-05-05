UKIP vote collapses in its former Lincolnshire heartlands

Ukip saw a dreadful day in the local elections - and nowhere more than in their former heartlands in Lincolnshire.

The party went from the official council opposition to being wiped off the electoral map as voters abandoned the party in droves - with most switching over to the Conservatives.

Many said that they did not like current leader Paul Nuttall - who is due to stand as an MP in the area's Boston and Skegness constituency in 2017.

Others believed that with the vote for Brexit won, Theresa May was in the best position to deliver an exit.

With some predicting that Ukip was a spent political force, others insisted that the party would return.

Victoria Ayling, a former Ukip councillor, said: "We came from nothing and we will rise from the ashes."