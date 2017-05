Nicola Sturgeon has said it is "ludicrous" to claim her drive for a second independence referendum could be derailed by a surge in Tory support in Scotland.

The First Minister and SNP leader accepted the Conservatives in Scotland had been boosted by a record number of local councillors north of the border but said the SNP had still "won this election comfortably".

"Yes, the Tories made gains and had a good performance by their standards - but that support came from Labour not the SNP," she said.

"So Labour and the Tories are fighting it out for second place while the SNP continues to be comfortably in first place."

Mrs Sturgeon said the results showed the preference of voters for her party that "fought on local issues" against a Tory campaign that put the referendum "centre stage" and "lost" the election.

"They chose to fight the election on the issue of an independence referendum, they talked about nothing else, they didn't have any policies for local government," she said.