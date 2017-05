Paul Nuttall has said Ukip's punishing local election results saw it "caught in a Tory tidal wave" - but denied his party was now drowned out of mainstream politics.

The Ukip leader said Theresa May's Conservatives had "stolen our ground because she's able to talk the talk" as he campaigned in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

Yet he said he expected voters to return to his party when people realised Mrs May could not "walk the walk" in Brexit negotiations.

"She will buckle," Mr Nuttall said. "She will start to barter things away. Fisheries will go, there will be movement on immigration, on freedom of movement - she will buckle on that."

He added that "politics is a long term game" and insisted his party's future was "really bright" and could well be "bigger than it ever has before".