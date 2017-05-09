Brexit has added 5p per litre of petrol, Lib Dems say

The vote to leave the European Union has put an additional 5p on a litre of petrol, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.

Nick Clegg, the party's spokesman on Europe, said motorists were paying the price at the pumps for the post-referendum slump in the value of the pound.

The Lib Dems calculated that the average price of a litre of petrol had risen by 7p since the Brexit vote last June.

Of that, the party said, 2p was due to the increase in the international oil price with the rest down to the fall in sterling which followed the referendum.