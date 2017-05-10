President Trump meets Russian foreign minister

President Donald Trump has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following the meeting, President Trump said the pair had spoken about Syria and that "the horrible killing" which "must stop". He continued that "everyone is was working towards" ending Syria's civil war.

At a press conference after the meeting, Mr Lavrov said the pair had spoken about terrorism, and discussed the situation in Syria in depth, mainly focusing on ideas for de-escalation as previously proposed by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Mr Lavrov said the pair had not discussed sanctions against Russia.

He continued that the pair could not address all the US-Russian problems overnight.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Lavrov met with Mr Tillerson before his meeting with the US President in the Oval Office.