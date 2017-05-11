Drayton Manor closed for third day after death of girl, 11

Drayton Manor is to remain closed for a third day, following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the theme park on Tuesday after she fell from a water ride.

Evha Jannath from Leicester was on a school trip from the Jameah Girls Academy when she fell out of a raft on the Splash Canyon ride.

The year six pupil was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but died after being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.