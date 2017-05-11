Drayton Manor closed for third day after death of girl, 11
Drayton Manor is to remain closed for a third day, following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the theme park on Tuesday after she fell from a water ride.
Evha Jannath from Leicester was on a school trip from the Jameah Girls Academy when she fell out of a raft on the Splash Canyon ride.
The year six pupil was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but died after being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The park said it would remain closed on Friday to "allow the Health and Safety Executive to complete their work".
They continued: "Our thoughts continue to be with the family and all those who have been affected by Tuesday’s incident."