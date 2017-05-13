Advertisement

40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

As many as 40 NHS trusts are believed to have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that more than 90 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.

Companies urged to secure networks after cyber attack

A large section of the NHS was hit by the cyber attack Credit: PA

Government bodies and other organisations could also be affected by the malware attack that brought down some NHS services, a cyber security expert has warned.

Companies operating large networks, thought to be particularly vulnerable, are being urged to make sure they are secure in the wake of the attack.

"Absolutely it's highly possible that as the days come forward unfortunately we are going to hear that more organisations and government bodies are going to have been affected," cyber security expert Paul Norris said.

"Unfortunately, it's going to be big names and it's going to be organisations that have got weakened security controls that are going to be mostly impacted by this."

