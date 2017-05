Jeremy Corbyn has "nothing but contempt" for the perpetrators behind the NHS cyber attack.

The Labour leader let rip against the purported attackers, who launched the ransomware assault against at least 70 different countries, as "unbelievably disgusting".

So far some 40 NHS Trusts have been affected, resulting in a major incident being declared.

"What we've now got is a bunch of 21st Century highway robbers that have hacked into our NHS and are basically offering protection money to get the information back in order to treat cancer patients or anybody else," Mr Corbyn said.

"It's unbelievably disgusting and I've got nothing but contempt for those people that have done it, and I'm sure all of you would share that."

Mr Corbyn was also critical that there had not been a renewal of certain NHS protection systems since 2014, leaving them "not upgraded and not protected".