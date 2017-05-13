Advertisement

  1. National

Amber Rudd: One in five NHS England trusts hit by cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Some 48 of 248 NHS England trusts have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

All but five NHS England trusts which were affected by the cyber attack are back to normal.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that around 100 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.

View all 15 updates ›

NHS cyber attack aftermath likely to last a number of days

NHS Digital said their engineers are working 'around the clock' to fix the problems. Credit: PA

The aftermath of the "major" cyber attack which has hit the NHS is likely to last for a number of days, experts have said.

A total of 48 NHS trusts in England and 13 NHS health boards in Scotland were crippled in the global attack on Friday when a ransomware virus infiltrated dozens of NHS organisations.

Five NHS England trusts were still not back to normal on Saturday, despite NHS Digital engineers working "around the clock" in a bid to fix the problem.

NHS Digital continued that fewer than five per cent of devices within the health service still use the old Windows XP system.

"We are aware of widespread speculation about the use of Microsoft Windows XP by NHS organisations, who commission IT systems locally depending on population need.

"While the vast majority are running contemporary systems, we can confirm that the number of devices within the NHS that reportedly use XP has fallen to 4.7%, with this figure continuing to decrease.

"This may be because some expensive hardware (such as MRI scanners) cannot be updated immediately, and in such instances organisations will take steps to mitigate any risk, such as by isolating the device from the main network."

  1. Read more
  2. 15 updates
Amber Rudd: One in five NHS England trusts hit by cyber attack

More on this story