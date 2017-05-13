NHS cyber attack aftermath likely to last a number of days

Amber Rudd: One in five NHS England trusts hit by cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Some 48 of 248 NHS England trusts have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

All but five NHS England trusts which were affected by the cyber attack are back to normal.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that around 100 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.