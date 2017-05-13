Advertisement

40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

As many as 40 NHS trusts are believed to have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that more than 90 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.

Nissan's Sunderland plant hit by cyber attack

Nissan's plant in Sunderland has been affected. Credit: PA

Nissan's UK plant in Sunderland has been hit by a "major" cyber attack which also struck the NHS.

The car manufacturing firm announced on Saturday that the ransomware assault had affected "some" of its systems at the Tyne and Wear hub.

The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reported that the plant's systems were first affected on Friday night, briefly halting production.

A statement from a Nissan spokesperson said: "Like many organisations, our UK plant was subject to a ransomware attack affecting some of our systems on Friday evening.

"Our teams are working to resolve the issue.”

40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

