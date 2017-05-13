Nissan's Sunderland plant hit by cyber attack

40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

As many as 40 NHS trusts are believed to have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that more than 90 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.