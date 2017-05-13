Advertisement

Amber Rudd: One in five NHS England trusts hit by cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Some 48 of 248 NHS England trusts have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

All but five NHS England trusts which were affected by the cyber attack are back to normal.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that around 100 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd Credit: Pool

The Home Secretary has revealed that 48 of the 248 NHS trusts in England have been hit during a "major" cyber attack.

A further 13 NHS Health Boards in Scotland were also targeted in the attack.

Speaking after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting, Amber Rudd added that all but five trusts are now back to normal, praising the "good work" and "resilience" of NHS staff in making this happen.

Asked if Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt would be making a statement on the attack, the 53-year-old that "plenty of NHS representatives" already had done and were due to.

Ms Rudd added that the attack was "probably the largest international ransomware attack that we have seen".

