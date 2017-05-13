Advertisement

40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

Patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online during a "major" cyber attack on the NHS, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

As many as 40 NHS trusts are believed to have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected

It is thought that more than 90 countries were targeted in the cyber assault.

Sturgeon: Public sector 'vulnerable' to cyber attacks

Nicola Sturgeon revealed the extent of the cyber attack in Scotland. Credit: Pool

A cyber attack on the NHS has exposed the "vulnerability" of the public sector and society in general to harmful malware, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP leader revealed that 13 health wards in Scotland were among the services affected by the attack on Friday, which targeted 40 NHS Trusts, Nissan's UK plant in Sunderland and a further 90 countries worldwide.

Mrs Sturgeon insisted that no patient data had been compromised by the ransomware "in any way".

"I think it is hugely concerning and I think this underlines the vulnerability of not just the public sector but society generally to cyber attacks," she said.

"It also underlines the importance of all organisations making sure that they have all appropriate measures in place to protect against those kind of attacks."

