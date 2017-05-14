Advertisement

Cyber attack: 200,000 victims hit in 150 countries

Europol has revealed that more than 200,000 victims - including the NHS - across at least 150 countries were hit by Friday's cyber attack.

Experts fear that the ransomware virus may escalate as people return to work on Monday.

Some 48 of 248 NHS England trusts have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

But patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected.

Microsoft president: Cyber attack should be 'wake-up call'

The cyber attack should be a 'wake-up call' to the government's of the world, Microsoft President Brad Smith said. Credit: AP

The governments of the world should treat the cyber attack as a "wake-up call", the president of Microsoft has said.

In a blog post Brad Smith wrote that after a vulnerability was identified a security update was released for newer Windows systems, but "many remained unpatched globally".

Mr Smith continued that engineers had been "working around the clock" to try and help all Micorsoft customers affected by the attack and that "broader and important lessons" should be learnt from the "WannaCrypt" malware.

He continued that users must ensure they update their computer's security systems regularly.

Mr Smith stressed that governments must report vulnerabilities in their computer systems to the companies they have bought them from.

He finished by saying: "We should take from this recent attack a renewed determination for more urgent collective action.

"We need the tech sector, customers, and governments to work together to protect against cybersecurity attacks.

"More action is needed, and it’s needed now.

"In this sense, the WannaCrypt attack is a wake-up call for all of us."

