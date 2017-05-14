Microsoft president: Cyber attack should be 'wake-up call'

Cyber attack: 200,000 victims hit in 150 countries

Europol has revealed that more than 200,000 victims - including the NHS - across at least 150 countries were hit by Friday's cyber attack.

Experts fear that the ransomware virus may escalate as people return to work on Monday.

Some 48 of 248 NHS England trusts have been affected by the attack, which has delayed and forced the cancellation of health service works.

But patient data does not appear to have been accessed and leaked online, according to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Nissan has also announced that it's UK plant in Sunderland was affected.