Live updates: Latest on international cyber attack

The full scale of the international cyber attack that continues to disrupt the NHS may only become apparent when people return to work on Monday, experts have warned.

More than 200,000 victims in around 150 countries have been infected by the ransomware which originated in the UK and Spain on Friday before spreading globally.

Around a fifth of NHS trusts were hit in the attack, forcing them to postpone operations and procedures over the weekend.