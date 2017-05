Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said there has not been a second wave of cyber attacks after the NHS was struck by ransomware attacks on Friday.

Mr Hunt said all organisations need to do more to protect themselves from cyber attacks, which he said were "relatively common".

He said: "Although we have never seen anything on this scale when it comes to ransomware attacks, they are relatively common and there are things that you can do, that everyone can do, all of us can do, to protect ourselves against them.

"In particular, making sure that our data is properly backed up and making sure that we are using the software patches, the anti-virus patches that are sent out regularly by manufacturers.

"These are things that we can all do to reduce the risk of the impact that we've seen over the last 48 hours."

Mr Hunt has come under fire for failing to appear in public since the attack, which hit 47 trusts in England and 13 Scottish health boards on Friday.