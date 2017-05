NHS Digital: Trusts sent fix that would have protected them

Health trusts across England were sent details of an IT security patch that would have protected them from the crippling ransomware attack, NHS Digital said.

Large swathes of the NHS have been paralysed by the cyber attack, which hit 200,000 victims in 150 countries around the world.

But NHS Digital said it had made health trusts aware last month of IT protection that could have prevented the attack.