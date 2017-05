Theresa May has rejected claims the government ignored warnings the NHS was vulnerable to a possible cyber security attack.

The Prime Minister said warnings had been given to hospital trusts. During a visit to Oxfordshire, she insisted cyber security was being taken seriously in Whitehall.

Asked if warnings had been ignored, Mrs May said: "No. It was clear warnings were given to hospital trusts but this is not something that focused on attacking the NHS here on the UK."

Mrs May said the Government was putting £2 billion into cyber security. She added: "Europol say there are 200,000 victims across the world.

"Cyber security is an issue that we need to address. That's why the Government, when we came into Government in 2010, put money into cyber security.

"It's why we are putting £2 billion into cyber security over the coming years and, of course, created the National Cyber Security Centre.

"We take cyber security seriously."