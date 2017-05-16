Royal Albert Hall marks 150 years since its foundation

There are few venues that any musician would dream of performing at more.

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted everyone and everything, from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones, and from the Proms to the Eurovision song contest.

As she laid the foundation stone 150 years ago this Saturday, Queen Victoria renamed the Central Hall of Arts and Sciences Royal Albert Hall in honour of her late husband, turning a tribute to a prince into a cultural icon.

Classical singer Russell Watson, who has performed around the world, told ITV News: "I don't think there's anything in the United Kingdom, or for that matter in the world, that compares with it."