Lib Dems rule out offer to scrap university tuition fees

The Liberal Democrats have ruled out offering to scrap university tuition fees - an issue that has dogged the party since it broke a promise not to raise costs after the 2010 election.

Former environment secretary Sir Ed Davey said that the had decided against any such pledge as they "don't think that is affordable" in comments to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He said that instead they planned to restore maintenance grants which help the "most disadvantaged students."

Former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg has acknowledged he "got it wrong" by agreeing to bow to his then-coalition partners in the Conservatives by backing increased fees of £9,000 per year.

The current leader Tim Farron voted against the increase.