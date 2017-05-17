UK unemployment rate falls to 42-year low

The UK's unemployment rate has fallen to a 42-year low, latest official figures have showed.

The number of jobless people fell by 53,000 to 1.54 million in the quarter to March. It represents a rate of 4.6%, the lowest since summer 1975.

Employment has increased by 122,000 to almost 32 million, the highest since records began in 1971, reported the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Average earnings increased by 2.4% in the year to March, just 0.1% up on the previous month and below the latest CPI inflation rate of 2.7%.