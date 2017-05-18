Campaigning suspended in Wales after Morgan's death
Political campaigning ahead of the General Election has been suspended in Wales following the death of the nation's former first minister Rhodri Morgan at the age of 77.
Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru all said they would not campaign on Thursday as a mark of respect to the former Labour politician following news of his death on Wednesday.
Mr Morgan was first minister for almost 10 years from 2000, before taking up a role as chancellor of Swansea University in October 2011 after retiring from politics.
Current First Minister Carwyn Jones said: "Wales has lost a father figure and a great politician."
He is survived by his wife, Julie and three children.