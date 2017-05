A TV debate must include the Prime Minister, the leader of the Conservative party. That would be a proper debate.

I've made the offer, many many times since the day the election was called.

The Prime Minister said during the last Prime Minister's Question Time, 'this is the end of the debate, we're now going into the election campaign'.

You cannot do that. There has to be a debate of the leaders of the parties. I'm very proud to lead the Labour party. I'm very proud of our manifesto for the many not the few.

I think she should come along and have a discussion about her manifesto, her plans, and her party's plans for the future for this country.