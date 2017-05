Immigrants make a huge contribution to the UK economy, according to Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

The impact of immigration on public finances is relatively small according to most studies, costing or contributing less than 1% of UK GDP, Full Fact say.

Immigrants from the European Economic Area and recent immigrants are more likely to have a positive impact (or less likely to have a negative impact).

No overall figure necessarily represents the experiences of any individual or local area: for example immigration's public service impacts vary by region.