Farron: May is taking electorate 'for granted'
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has accused Theresa May of taking the election result "for granted" by believing she can win despite not appearing in Thursday's televised leaders' debate.
Speaking ahead of the event, he said he was looking forward to putting forward the Lib Dems' "strong alternative" to the "extreme" Brexit supported by some of the other parties involved.
ITV has invited all party leaders to attend and the invitation remains open until the debate begins.