Farron: May is taking electorate 'for granted'

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has accused Theresa May of taking the election result "for granted" by believing she can win despite not appearing in Thursday's televised leaders' debate.

Speaking ahead of the event, he said he was looking forward to putting forward the Lib Dems' "strong alternative" to the "extreme" Brexit supported by some of the other parties involved.

I think the disappointment for everybody in this country, no matter how you're planning to vote, is the Prime Minister is taking the electorate for granted, not even choosing to come along to the debates in the first place.

And that tells you all you need to know about what she thinks about you, and what she thinks about her chances of winning anyway.

It's why it's important that a strong alternative to the Conservatives, with a different path about not going down the extreme version of Brexit that Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and Ukip all voted for - it's so important that that alternative is put forward tonight, and I will do my best to do that.

– Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat leader

ITV has invited all party leaders to attend and the invitation remains open until the debate begins.