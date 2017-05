Four million children in the UK are currently living in poverty, according to Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

That’s the correct estimate for 2015/16 looking at ‘relative poverty’ once housing costs were taken into account, fact-checking charity Full Fact believe.

This hasn’t changed significantly in recent years.

Relative poverty looks at households with less than 60% of the median income that year. There are other ways to measure poverty, though, which give you different figures.