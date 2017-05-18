Greens' Caroline Lucas looking forward to 'big debates'

Ahead of Thursday's televised leaders' debate, Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party, said she is nervous but excited about the opportunity "to speak to so many people".

Ms Lucas also said she would love to see Prime Minister Theresa May "actually turn up".

"She said this is the most important General Election in her lifetime but yet she can't even be bothered to turn up to debate it. So that's disappointing."

Ms Lucas added that she was looking forward to getting into some "big debates" around Brexit, the NHS, and the economy".

She also said the debate provides the opportunity to put forward a "really distinctive Green message on Brexit".

"We think people should have the right to that second referendum to look at the small print of the deal before they sign up," she insisted.