The ITV Leaders' Debate, fact-checked

The team of fact-checkers from Full Fact are with ITV News to debunk and analyse the leaders' claims during the ITV Leaders' Debate.

The event will see Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Ukip's Paul Nuttall, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas take part in the two-hour show being broadcast from Salford.