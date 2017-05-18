Nuttall: Ukip have to be the 'guard dogs of Brexit'

I just want to get Ukip's message out there. We have to be the guard dogs of Brexit, we have to try to ensure that we get the Brexit that we really want.

I'm very disappointed that Theresa May is not going to be on the platform tonight, because I would like to have asked her straight out to her face: 'Are you going to give away our fisheries? Are you going to come to some sort of dodgy deal on freedom of movement? Are you going to pay the European Union a divorce bill?'

I'm just very disappointed I can't say that to her face tonight.