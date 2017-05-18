Nuttall: Ukip have to be the 'guard dogs of Brexit'
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has slammed the "cowardice" of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn for not taking part in Thursday's televised leaders debate - as he vowed his party would be the "guard dogs of Brexit".
Speaking ahead of the leaders debate, which neither the Tory nor Labour leader is expected to attend, he said Ukip would fight for Britain to keep its powers and not pay a hefty divorce bill for leaving the EU.
He added: "These live televised debates are a great opportunity for the British people not only to judge how good the leaders are, but also to look at the parties that the parties are putting forward.
"I think it really is an act of cowardice on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Labour leader not to turn up and put their views forward."
ITV has invited all party leaders to attend and the invitation remains open.