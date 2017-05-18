Advertisement

Nuttall: Ukip have to be the 'guard dogs of Brexit'

nutall_debateclip_web1805 Play video

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has slammed the "cowardice" of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn for not taking part in Thursday's televised leaders debate - as he vowed his party would be the "guard dogs of Brexit".

Speaking ahead of the leaders debate, which neither the Tory nor Labour leader is expected to attend, he said Ukip would fight for Britain to keep its powers and not pay a hefty divorce bill for leaving the EU.

I just want to get Ukip's message out there. We have to be the guard dogs of Brexit, we have to try to ensure that we get the Brexit that we really want.

I'm very disappointed that Theresa May is not going to be on the platform tonight, because I would like to have asked her straight out to her face: 'Are you going to give away our fisheries? Are you going to come to some sort of dodgy deal on freedom of movement? Are you going to pay the European Union a divorce bill?'

I'm just very disappointed I can't say that to her face tonight.

– Paul Nuttall, Ukip leader

He added: "These live televised debates are a great opportunity for the British people not only to judge how good the leaders are, but also to look at the parties that the parties are putting forward.

"I think it really is an act of cowardice on behalf of the Prime Minister and the Labour leader not to turn up and put their views forward."

ITV has invited all party leaders to attend and the invitation remains open.