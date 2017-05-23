Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Ariana Grande concerts at London O2 may be pulled

Ariana Grande is due to play two concerts at the O2 later this week. Credit: PA

A the O2 arena in London has indicated that two Ariana Grande shows due to take place later this week may be cancelled or put off following the deadly attack on the singer's concert in Manchester.

A statement said they have been in contact with Grande's management and will be in contact with ticket holders as soon as they have further information.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It added that anyone visiting the venue in Greenwich, London, should allow extra time to go through enhanced security

Grande's team are considering the future of all remaining dates on her tour, according to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

