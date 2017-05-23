Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande: I am so so sorry. I don't have words

Ariana Grande pictured during a performance in 2016. Credit: PA

US pop star Ariana Grande has said she is "broken" following the suspected terrorist attack after her gig at the Manchester Arena.

The 23-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words".

Earlier her management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said: "Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.

"We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.

"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

