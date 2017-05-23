Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
View all 22 updates ›

Burnham hails Manchester 'spirit' as he condemns 'evil act'

Andy Burnham hailed the hundreds of emergency staff who worked through the night. Credit: PA

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has said the "spirit of Manchester" will hold the city together as he condemned the Manchester Arena blast as an "evil act".

Mr Burnham paid tribute to "the people of Manchester", saying: "Even in the minutes after the attack, they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from danger.

"They gave the best possible immediate response to those who seek to divide us and it will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together."

Andy Burnham said Manchester was waking up to the 'most difficult of dawns' after its 'darkest night'.

He also thanked the hundreds of police and ambulance staff who "worked through the night in the most difficult circumstances imaginable".

Offering to support the victims and their families, Mr Burnham added: "It is hard to believe what has happened here. These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorise and kill."

  1. Read more
  2. 22 updates
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

More on this story