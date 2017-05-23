Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Children at concert attack: Everyone was screaming

manchester-children Play video

Two young children caught up in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester have described the panic and terror inside the venue.

One of the girls told Good Morning Britain that "everybody was just screaming" after the blast struck at the end of the concert.

We heard this massive bang and everybody turned to look where the bang was and everybody was just screaming and coming round.

We were trying not to panic but it's really had not to panic.

