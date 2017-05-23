Corbyn calls for unity following 'terrible' Manchester attack

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for people to "come together" following the "terrible" and "traumatic" terror attack in Manchester which has left 22 people dead and 59 wounded.

The 67-year-old called for support for the families of those killed and injured and said that terror attacks cannot be allowed to "divide" the country or prevent people from "leading the decent normal lives that we all want to lead".

In a message to the families affected, Mr Corbyn added: "I'm terribly sorry and terribly sad for you.

"There can be nothing worse than losing a child in a situation like this.

"We have to put our arms around them and support them, not just today but in all the very difficult days to come because a trauma like this doesn't go in a day or two - it's there with them for the rest of their lives.

"We have to give them all the support we possible can, and also make sure we live in a safe environment in the future and we live in safety together, but we do not allow communities to be divided by this kind of appalling, atrocious act of violence."