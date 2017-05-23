Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
View all 53 updates ›

Corbyn calls for unity following 'terrible' Manchester attack

corbyn Play video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for people to "come together" following the "terrible" and "traumatic" terror attack in Manchester which has left 22 people dead and 59 wounded.

The 67-year-old called for support for the families of those killed and injured and said that terror attacks cannot be allowed to "divide" the country or prevent people from "leading the decent normal lives that we all want to lead".

In a message to the families affected, Mr Corbyn added: "I'm terribly sorry and terribly sad for you.

"There can be nothing worse than losing a child in a situation like this.

"We have to put our arms around them and support them, not just today but in all the very difficult days to come because a trauma like this doesn't go in a day or two - it's there with them for the rest of their lives.

"We have to give them all the support we possible can, and also make sure we live in a safe environment in the future and we live in safety together, but we do not allow communities to be divided by this kind of appalling, atrocious act of violence."

  1. Read more
  2. 53 updates
Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

More on this story