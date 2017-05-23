Advertisement

  1. National

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

View all 15 updates ›

Dashcam footage 'shows moment of Manchester blast'

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Video footage recorded from the dashcam of a parked car has apparently captured the moment an explosion ripped through the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Joe Gregory uploaded the footage to Twitter and wrote: "If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok."

  1. Read more
  2. 15 updates
Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

More on this story