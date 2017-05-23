Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in Manchester suicide bombing

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bombing at Manchester Arena last night.

Officers say a suicide attacker detonated an explosive device and died in the blast in which at least 22 were killed and another 59 injured.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
EU flags fly at half mast following Manchester attack

EU flags were flown at half mast in remembrance of those caught up in the Manchester attack Credit: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Flags outside the EU headquarters in Brussels are flying at half mast in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack.

All 27 EU flags - one for each country in the union - that line the approach to the building were lowered as a mark of respect for those killed and injured in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Earlier in the day European Parliament President Antonio Tajani shared a message on behalf of parliament members saying "our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families".

