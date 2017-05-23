Hospitals overwhelmed by dozens of injured concert goers

UK terror threat raised to 'critical' in wake of Manchester attack
The terror threat level is being increased from severe to critical, indicating a further attack is imminent, Theresa May said.
The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 and injured 59.
Here is what we know so far:
- The prime minister said a "wider group of individuals" could be responsible for the attack
- Military personnel could be deployed to support armed police officers
- The suspected bomber has been named by police as Salman Abedi, 22
- Children are confirmed as being among the dead
- Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
- Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
- Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
- So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
- Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
- All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
- Thousands have attended a vigil in the centre of Manchester to pay their respects