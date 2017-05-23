Advertisement

  1. National

UK terror threat raised to 'critical' in wake of Manchester attack

The terror threat level is being increased from severe to critical, indicating a further attack is imminent, Theresa May said.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Manchester attack on Monday night, which killed 22 and injured 59.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The prime minister said a "wider group of individuals" could be responsible for the attack
  • Military personnel could be deployed to support armed police officers
  • The suspected bomber has been named by police as Salman Abedi, 22
  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • So-called Islamic State have claimed they are behind the attack
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Thousands have attended a vigil in the centre of Manchester to pay their respects
View all 74 updates ›

Hospitals overwhelmed by dozens of injured concert goers

YOUNGERNAT Play video

Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

David Ratcliffe, medical director of the North West Ambulance Service, said 12 patients were taken by ambulance to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

A total of eight hospitals in Greater Manchester are treating the injured.

It is not known how many children were among walking wounded who went to hospitals.

  1. Read more
  2. 74 updates
UK terror threat raised to 'critical' in wake of Manchester attack

More on this story