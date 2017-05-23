Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Manchester blast took place 'outside venue'

Manchester Arena have said the explosion on Monday evening took place outside the venue.

In a statement posted on their Twitter page, they wrote: "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."

