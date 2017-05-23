Advertisement

Police: 22 dead and 59 injured in suicide bombing at Manchester Arena

At least 22 people have died and 59 have been injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Children are confirmed as being among the dead
  • Many became separated from their parents as they fled the venue and some have still not been reunited
  • Police say a lone man detonated an improvised explosive device and died in the blast
  • Witnesses reported seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor suggesting it may have been a nail bomb
  • Officers are now probing if the attacker was part of a wider network
  • Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said it is "the most horrific incident we have ever faced"
  • If it is terror it would be the worst attack since 56 were killed in the London 7/7 bombings
  • Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling attack" and will chair an emergency Cobra meeting
  • All election General Election campaigning has been suspended
  • Singer Ariana Grande apologised to fans and said she is "broken" at the news
Manchester concert blast may have been nail bomb

Emergency services at the scene of the attack on an Ariana Grande concert. Credit: PA

Witnesses have described seeing nuts and bolts scattered over the floor after a blast at a concert in Manchester, suggesting that the explosion may have been a nail bomb attack.

Police have said that a lone man carrying an improvised explosive device in what appears to be a suicide attack. The bomber died at the scene.

Children are among the 22 dead after the blast, while at least 59 others are injured.

